Drew Brees announces retirement from NFL

Brees wrote in the caption:

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time to retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give you everything you had given to me and more. “I am only retiring from playing football. I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

Brees retires as the NFL’s all-time leading passer with 80,358 yards, and he’s second all-time with 571 touchdown passes.

The 42-year-old led the Saints to their first Super Bowl title with a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in 2010. He never made it back to another Super Bowl before retiring. Still, he’s a 13-time Pro Bowler and two-time Offensive Player of the Year.

Brees is now expected to become an NFL analyst for NBC Sports. He reportedly agreed to a deal with the company in April 2020, picking NBC over ESPN.