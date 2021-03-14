Doja Cat Wore A Motorcycle Dress To The 2021 Grammys

“I like something that’s out there.”

Doja Cat looked so stunning when she walked the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys. She told Giuliana Rancic that she was going for an “out there” look.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I like something that’s out there,” the rapper told E! News. “I have been very toned down lately. This is like something I have always wanted to do.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Doja’s outfit was designed by Roberto Cavalli, and as soon as she saw it, she knew that she had to have it for her Grammys debut.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“I saw this, there’s this little detail on the jacket that’s a cat claw and I feel like that is fully encompassing, that is creating — this is what I want to be,” she said. “The cat lady, let me be that.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Doja also said her gown is “like a motorcycle jacket that’s fitted,” and she completed her rock star look by styling her hair into a mullet.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

If anything, the “Say So” rapper said her red carpet outfit will resemble the “very dark” performance she’s going to do on stage.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“It feels like an action film,” she teased. “That’s it. That’s all I’m telling, OK?”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Doja is up for an award in three different categories tonight, and she couldn’t be any happier.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“It means everything because I feel like people hear what I’m trying to make and they understand it,” she said. “And they like it. That’s all I really want. I want to make music that people can enjoy.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Just like her outfit, Doja’s performance is going to be out of this world!


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

