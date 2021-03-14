Danone board ousts Faber as chairman after activist pressure

Article content

PARIS — The board of French food group Danone on Sunday voted to oust Emmanuel Faber as chairman, Le Figaro newspaper reported, as the group tries to draw a line under a management crisis and growing pressure from shareholders.

Faber, who had recently said he would relinquish his role as CEO but stay on as chairman to try to appease critics, will be replaced by recently appointed director Gilles Schnepp in the top job, Le Figaro said.

Danone and Faber could not immediately be reached for comment.

Danone had come under pressure in recent months from several shareholders including investment fund Artisan Partners and activist investor Bluebell Capital, who called for Faber to leave and for the group to improve returns.

They had also championed Schnepp, who used to run electrical firm Legrand and was named to Danone’s board in December, as a desirable candidate as chairman.

The abrupt shake-up now leaves Danone under pressure to find a new CEO quickly.

The investors had pointed to Danone’s sluggish stock market performance and weaker sales growth than some peers over the past year, and criticized some strategy decisions and Danone’s low level of investment in areas such as marketing.