Danone board ousts Faber as chairman after activist pressure By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Danone’s Faber before a news conference
PARIS (Reuters) – The board of French food group Danone on Sunday voted to oust Emmanuel Faber as chairman, Le Figaro newspaper reported, adding that he would be replaced with Gilles Schnepp, who joined as a director late last year.
Danone had come under pressure in recent months from several shareholders including investment fund Artisan Partners (NYSE:) and activist investor Bluebell Capital to replace Faber at the helm.
Faber had already said earlier in March he would give up his role as CEO, but stay on as chairman. Danone could not immediately be reached for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.