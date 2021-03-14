DaBaby’s Mini Grammys Red Carpet For His Daughter

DaBaby’s one of the performers at tonight’s Grammys ceremony, and the rapper celebrated Music’s Biggest Night with his family in a heartwarming way.
Since children can’t attend this year’s ceremony due to COVID-19 safety protocol, DaBaby brought the red carpet home to his daughter by staging a photoshoot before he headed to the big event.
“Due to Covid-19 Restrictions no kids are allowed in the Grammys, so we created our OWN red carpet just so my princess could walk the carpet & show her dress off,” he wrote on Instagram.
DaBaby also said that his daughter’s dress was custom-made by Alani Taylor, who flew in from New York earlier today just to create it.
This isn’t the first time DaBaby’s brought up his daughter recently.
Hopefully, DaBaby’s daughter will get to make her red carpet debut soon.
