China’s factory output surges as recovery accelerates

Article content

BEIJING — China’s industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, as the vast manufacturing sector started 2021 on a firm footing and the economy consolidated its brisk recovery.

Retail sales in the period also rose in a boost to domestic demand, giving a strong lift to business activity on top of the recent upsurge in exports growth.

Industrial output rose 35.1% in the first two months from a year earlier, up from a 7.3% on-year uptick seen in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. That was stronger than a median forecast of a 30.0% surge in a Reuters poll of analysts.

China’s ability to contain the coronavirus pandemic before other major economies were able to do so has allowed it to rebound faster, with the recovery helped by robust exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus.

While the impressive numbers are in part due to distortions from last year’s massive slump in activity, other measures show the recovery is broad-based with industrial output up 16.9% compared with the first two months of 2019, before the pandemic struck.

An NBS official said that positive factors for China’s economy are increasing but the foundation for the recovery is not yet solid.