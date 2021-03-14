Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion WAP Grammys Performance

WAP: Wonderful A** Performance!
The moment “WAP” came out, it was an INSTANT classic.
Not only was it an excellent expression of female sexuality, but it also made history! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s jam was the first female rap collaboration to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
And when they started dancing together on the bed, my god! So much sexy female power in one place!!
Seriously, like, I’m low-key surprised it was allowed on TV!!!
Props to Cardi B and Meg for totally killing it tonight!!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!