Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion WAP Grammys Performance

WAP: Wonderful A** Performance!

The moment “WAP” came out, it was an INSTANT classic.


That was my go-to shower song for MONTHS.

Not only was it an excellent expression of female sexuality, but it also made history! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s jam was the first female rap collaboration to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And when they started dancing together on the bed, my god! So much sexy female power in one place!!

Seriously, like, I’m low-key surprised it was allowed on TV!!!


Props to Cardi B and Meg for totally killing it tonight!!!

