BTC Hits $60K New ATH, Trends Anew With Coinbase, US Stimulus By CoinQuora



BTC Hits $60K New ATH, Trends Anew With Coinbase, US Stimulus



price hit a new all-time high of $60K.

In terms of technology, Bitcoin recorded about 343K trends.

Currently, Bitcoin price has recorded a new all-time high of over $60,000. Due to BTC’s current price surge, it has made it the most trending activity on Google (NASDAQ:) trends.

In terms of technology trends, Bitcoin has recorded 343K. On the other hand, under the business and finance sector, the Coinbase exchange boosted 41.5K tweets while the COVID-19 relief bill stimulus checks signed by the US President Joe Biden, earned 174K tweets respectively. In other words, this shows that Bitcoin leads the number as the most tweeted topic in social media.

Moreover, US president Joe Biden recently issued an emergency Covid-19 relief package amounting to a $1.9 trillion stimulus. Consequently, Biden gave his $1.9 trillion relief package when Bitcoin was trading at $47,500.

According to a tweet, some American citizens claim that they have received their share of about $1,400 from Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus.

Best of all, the Bitcoin search by individual persons these days is twice the search of COVID-19 based on Google search activity. Interestingly, this shows that people are interested in the Bitcoin asset even more than the deadly virus.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) is eagerly seeking a solution to the virus, overwhelmingly, people are seriously searching for the future of money.

This month, Google trends on BTC interest topics are about 45% for Bitcoin and 21% trends for COVID-19 respectively. Furthermore, the Bitcoin trend surpassing Covid-19 also seems to be a result of the high unemployment rate caused by the Coronavirus.

Bitcoin price is $61,341 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67,054 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko.

