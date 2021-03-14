Braves rally past Rays By Reuters

5/5



MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets



Ehire Adrianza hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves an 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at North Point, Fla.

Shea Langeliers and Sean Kazmar hit home runs in the eighth inning as the Braves rallied from a four-run deficit over their final two at-bats. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jason Kipnis also went deep for Atlanta.

Dalton Kelly and Moises Gomez hit home runs in the eighth inning for Tampa Bay.

Twins 5, Red Sox 5 (8 innings)

Kenta Maeda struck out five over four scoreless innings without allowing a hit as Minnesota played to the tie with Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. Byron Buxton hit a home run for the Twins, while Rafael Devers, Christian Arroyo and Josh Ockimey hit home runs for the Red Sox

Tigers 5, Orioles 1

Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs in the eighth inning as Detroit earned the victory over Baltimore at Lakeland, Fla. Ryan Mountcastle had two hits for the Orioles.

Astros 5, Nationals 0

Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four scoreless innings, while Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel hit home runs as Houston defeated Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla. Juan Soto had two of the Nationals’ six hits.

Phillies 6, Pirates 5

Rodolfo Castro hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, and Jacob Stallings had a solo shot in the first, although the Pittsburgh rally fell short Philadelphia at Bradenton, Fla. Odubel Herrera and Darick Hall hit home runs for the Phillies.

Yankees 5, Blue Jays 1

Max McDowell had a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning as New York rallied for the victory over Toronto at Dunedin, Fla. Alek Manoah pitched three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for the Blue Jays.

Mets 7, Cardinals 5

Pete Alonso had a two-run single in a five-run fifth inning and New York defeated St. Louis at Port. St. Lucie, Fla. Yadier Molina had two hits and Jose Rondon had three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Angels 1, Cubs 1

Dylan Bundy pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and Los Angeles went on to tie Chicago at Mesa, Ariz. Trevor Williams (NYSE:) pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the Cubs, who had just three hits, all singles.

Padres 10, Reds 4

Yu Darvish pitched three scoreless innings, while Nick Tanielu, Pedro Florimon and Eguy Rosario all hit home runs as San Diego cruised past Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz.

Rangers 3, Rockies 1

Kohei Arihara pitched four scoreless innings and Bubba Thompson hit a home run as Texas held off Colorado at Surprise, Ariz. C.J. Cron hit a home run for the Rockies’ lone run.

White Sox 1, Athletics 0

Lance Lynn struck out four over 3 1/3 scoreless innings and Matt Reynolds hit a home run as Chicago edged Oakland at Mesa, Ariz. Stephen Piscotty had one of just two hits by the A’s, both singles.

Giants 6, Diamondbacks 3

Evan Longoria and Brandon Crawford each had two hits and Mike Yastrzemski hit a home run as San Francisco defeated Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Josh VanMeter hit a home run for the Diamondbacks.

Mariners 5, Brewers 4 (8 innings)

Yusei Kikuchi struck out six over 3 1/3 innings and Jack Reinheimer hit a home run as Seattle defeated Milwaukee at Peoria, Ariz. Jacob Nottingham hit a home run for the Brewers.

–Field Level Media