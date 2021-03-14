Bitcoin to spare? A’s accepting it for season suites By Reuters



The Oakland Athletics are selling access to suites in the 2021 regular season for $64,800.

Or, if buyers would prefer, one .

“We invite our fans to become the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports,” A’s president Dave Kaval said. “We’re excited to be one of a handful of teams to accept cryptocurrency for payment and the first to price tickets in crypto instead of U.S. currency. The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it’s purchased, which adds to the excitement!”

The price is good through Opening Day.

The suites seat six, which meets state health guidelines, and include snacks and access to a private restroom. General stadium seating is limited to fans in pods of two or four, according to California rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oakland stadium will be able to hold 20 percent capacity to start the season.

Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high of $61,557 each on Saturday afternoon and was at $60,050 as of 2:30 p.m. EDT Sunday.

–Field Level Media