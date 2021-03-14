Binance reportedly under CFTC investigation over US-based trading activity By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, is reportedly under investigation by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission regarding possible trades made by U.S.-based customers.

Binance Holdings Ltd is being investigated by the watchdog concerning possible derivatives trades made by American customers, Bloomberg reported on Friday, after being tipped off by an anonymous source.