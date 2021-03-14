Billie Eilish Won Her Sixth Grammy At 19 Years Old

When I was 19 years old, I could barely remember to make my bed.

To no one’s surprise, Billie Eilish has won another Grammy!!


Rachel Luna / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This is the SIXTH Grammy for the 19-year-old. So cool!!

“No Time to Die” – the song written by our favorite brother and sister duo for the pandemic-delayed James Bond movie of the same name – won for Best Song Written for Visual Media!

Billie and Finneas’ acceptance speech for “Best Song Written For Visual Media” at the #GRAMMYs

Billie and Finneas’ acceptance speech for “Best Song Written For Visual Media” at the #GRAMMYs


Twitter: @billieeilishtrs

This is the first time in history a song for an unreleased movie has won!

“Oh my god! Um, what?!” the singer exclaimed during their acceptance speech. “Thank you so much. That’s so insane.”

“It was a dream to make this song, to work on this. I have no words. I can’t believe this is real. I couldn’t believe it was real then. My god, that’s crazy,” she concluded.

“Thanks, Billie, for letting me write this song with you. I feel very lucky to be your brother,” Finneas said.


CBS

Aww! This is so precious.

Obviously, Billie’s fans celebrated across the internet:

Congratulations, Billie and Finneas! So happy for you both!!

Check out the rest of our Grammy coverage here!

