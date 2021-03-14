Biden wants to see outcome of investigation into Cuomo By Reuters



© Reuters. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol in Albany



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House he wanted to see the outcome of the investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing pressure to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden told reporters: “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Cuomo faces accusations of sexual harassment leveled by seven young women and has come under pressure from revelations that his administration withheld the number of nursing home residents killed by COVID-19 in the state.

On Friday, New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and multiple members of the state’s congressional delegation, including leading liberal voice Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called on Cuomo to step down.