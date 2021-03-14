Beyonce, John Legend, Kanye West and More Among Early Winners at 2021 Grammy Awards

WENN

The ‘Brown-Skinned Girl’ singer, the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker, and the ‘Jesus Is King’ star have scooped Golden Gramophones early during the biggest night in music.

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Beck, Billie Eilish, John Legend, and Kanye West were among the early Grammy winners on Sunday (14Mar21), as they picked up honours at the virtual Premiere Ceremony.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy claimed the Best Music Video prize for “Brown-Skinned Girl” while Kanye landed the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album award for “Jesus Is King“.

Beck was among the group that claimed the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Hyperspace, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas collected the Best Song Written For Visual Media prize for their James Bond theme “No Time To Die“, and John Legend’s “Bigger Love” was named Best R&B Album.

There were also early wins for “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice“, which scored the Best Music Film prize, PJ Morton (Best Gospel Album), Nas (Best Rap Album), Megan Thee Stallion (Best Rap Performance), Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain On Me”), and Grupo Niche (Best Tropical Latin Album), while the late John Prine, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, was honoured with the Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song gongs for his final recording, “I Remember Everything”.

Early double winners also included Fiona Apple, late jazz great Chick Corea, and Maria Schneider.

The list of some selected selected winners for the 63rd Grammys:

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Jesus Is King” – Kanye West

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: “Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi, compilation producer

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: “Joker” – Hildur Guonadottir, composer

Best Music Video: “Brown Skin Girl” – Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy, & WizKid

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Anything For You” – Ledisi

Best R&B Song: “Better Than I Imagined” – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Progressive R&B Album: “It Is What It Is” – Thundercat

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “American Standard” – James Taylor

Best Rock Performance: “Shameika” – Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance: “Bum-Rush” – Body Count

Best Rock Song: “Stay High” – Brittany Howard

Best Country Solo Performance: “When My Amy Prays” – Vince Gill

Best Country Song: “Crowded Table” – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)