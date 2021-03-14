Beyoncé Grammys 2021 Internet Reaction

Bradly Lamb
  • Grammys badge

Beyoncé just watching her own “Savage” verse like 👀.

So I was just chillin’, watching the Grammys, when I saw a sight that stunned me. Was that…BEYONCÉ?!


Twitter: @cocoabutterbf

Now, I know what you might be thinking! A musician, at the Grammys? Hardly a scandal??? Well, a few days ago it was widely reported that Beyoncé wouldn’t be performing, so I just kinda assumed that she wouldn’t be going.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

IDK, she’s a busy lady, maybe a Grammy isn’t a big deal?

And, although she didn’t perform with Megan Thee Stallion, she did accept her award with Meg for the “Savage” Remix — where it announced that she’d tied for most Grammys of all time by a female.


CBS

Later on in the evening, she made history by SURPASSING that amount.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day at Beyoncé rocking up at the last moment and treating her historic win like it was NBD. Here are just some of the hilarious tweets:

2.

Beyonce said, I risked my life and the life of my unborn twins bending backward in a chair for y'all and you still snubbed me. That will be your last performance for a while. But we gonna sliiiide.

Twitter: @JasmynBeKnowing

