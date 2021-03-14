Bad Bunny’s 2021 Grammys Outfit Proves He Has Style

Bad Bunny knows how to dress!
Bad Bunny has exceptional style! He walked the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys in one of his best looks yet, and, I have to say, this made me want to take a look back at his best red carpet fashion.
For starters, his Bonnie Clyde sunglasses matched the sunflower he held on the red carpet. He also wore a Burberry suit.
Earlier this month, he attended the 2020 Spotify Awards in an all-black outfit that made him look like Neo in The Matrix. How cool!
Bad Bunny changed up his style a bit when he wore a heart-shaped necklace to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
For the MTV Awards, back in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic had started, the rapper wore a chic mask with a gold necklace and silk pants.
Let’s also not forget the time he wore an over-sized navy coat with visor sunglasses to the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.
In 2018, he wowed fans when he showed up in a purple paisley suit at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.
The “Dakiti” rapper looked so sharp at Univision’s 30th edition of “Premio Lo Nuestro A La Musica Latina” in a gray plaid outfit with oval shades.
No one could take their eyes off of Bad Bunny’s third eye at the 2018 American Music Awards. “The eye represents power and confidence,” he told Billboard at the time.
Bad Bunny showed off his icy grill at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards in a stunning floral suit.
In 2017, Bad Bunny wore a pair of blinged-out sneakers to Univision’s “Premios Juventud” event.
Which look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!