Azealia Banks’ Ex-Fiance Fired as Creative Director After Body-Shaming Zara Larsson

The ‘212’ hitmaker has apparently got her former fiance Ryder Ripps fired from his job after she exposed him for making offensive comments about the Swedish singer’s look.

Ryder Ripps has seemingly become jobless, courtesy of his former fiancee Azealia Banks. The conceptual artist worked for Zara Larsson as a creative director but he was soon fired by the Swedish star after Azealia exposed his private texts where he seemingly had no qualm about making disparaging comments about Zara’s body.

In one screenshot, Ryder appeared to make fun of Zara’s arm by referring to her as “Zara Armsson.” In another, he supposedly dropped a B-word while taking a shot at Zara’s look. “I think z should get fatter and stop trying to be hot,” he reportedly wrote. “Just be a fat b***h.”

Azealia added an explanation on her Instagram Story about what Ryder meant with his comments. She claimed, “Ryder saying Zara should gain weight and appeal to middle eastern audiences.”

Zara was quick to respond, reposting Azealia’s Instagram Story on her own while hitting back at Ryder. “Not Azealia Banks sharing a convo with my CREATIVE DIRECTOR Ryder making fun of my armssss. Like I don’t pay his bills?” she wrote before adding in another post, “What about my arm?? Huh?? I literally see people commenting on my weight every single day, but really? You?? @ryder_ripps.”

The “Poster Girl” singer said Ryder needed to get called out because it’s “bigger than just a private convo.” She suggested she’s concerned about the impact of his demeaning remarks while also feeling tired of seeing “women’s bodies being this ‘funny’ topic.”

“It’s not even about this specific convo specifically about me,” she wrote. “Ya my arms are genetically bigger. That’s just what my body type is like and honestly it’s starting to get to me because people are constantly pointing it out like it’s a bad thing even though I can’t change it.”

She concluded her response by asking fans to help her find a replacement for Ryder, “So…who knows ny good creative director lol.”