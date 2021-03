Alabama and LSU are known for having a fierce rivalry on the football field, but that enthusiasm has spilled over onto the basketball court as well in recent years. We were reminded of that when tempers flared prior to tipoff the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday.

Alabama and LSU players exchanged a few unpleasantries about 20 minutes before the game got underway. Coaches quickly stepped between the two sides to prevent the situation from escalating. You can see a video below: