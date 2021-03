Alabama and LSU played to the wire in the SEC Championship Game on Sunday, and the final minute or so of action reminded sports fans of why we missed March Madness so much last year.

Alabama led 76-74 with about 1:15 remaining when LSU guard Javonte Smart knocked down a three-pointer to give the Tigers the lead. The two teams then traded baskets for the final minute before Bama blocked a three-point attempt and denied the second-chance opportunity.

You can see the thrilling sequence below: