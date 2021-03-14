Acclaimed digital artist & Beeple collaborator Alberto Mielgo announces NFT drop By Cointelegraph

You might not know his name, but you’ve probably seen his work.

For years Alberto Mielgo has been producing digital art for movies, television, and commercials. Notable works include an episode of Netflix’s LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS (for which he and his 70-plus man team won multiple Emmys), music videos for The Gorillaz, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he collaborated with NFT digital-art-turn-high art sensation Beeple.

Nerds taking power

Melting faces