Acclaimed digital artist & Beeple collaborator Alberto Mielgo announces NFT drop By Cointelegraph

Acclaimed digital artist & Beeple collaborator Alberto Mielgo announces NFT drop
You might not know his name, but you’ve probably seen his work.
For years Alberto Mielgo has been producing digital art for movies, television, and commercials. Notable works include an episode of Netflix’s LOVE DEATH AND ROBOTS (for which he and his 70-plus man team won multiple Emmys), music videos for The Gorillaz, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he collaborated with NFT digital-art-turn-high art sensation Beeple.
Nerds taking power
Melting faces
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.