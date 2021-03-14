Aaron Boone feels ‘awesome’ after getting pacemaker

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone underwent surgery to have a pacemaker inserted on March 3. He took a short leave of absence but now is into his second full week in the dugout.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Boone said Sunday that he’s feeling “awesome.”

“Just a lot different, honestly,” Boone said. “Energy. Even cardiovascular workout capabilities. Done some [Peloton] rides I haven’t done in a few months that I didn’t even realize, oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like.”

Boone had a pacemaker inserted to address a low heart rate. The pacemaker keeps his heart rate from dropping below 50-60 beats per minute or from rising too high.

Before surgery, Boone was dealing with lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath.

The 48-year-old is entering his fourth season as manager of the Yankees and has compiled a 236-148 record. New York made it to the ALDS in 2018, the ALCS in 2019 and the ALDS in 2020.