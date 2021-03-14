8 ways to cope with Mother’s Day when you’ve lost your mum

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
8

For anyone without a mum, Mothering Sunday is one of the toughest days of the year. And over the last 12 months – because of the pandemic – many, many more of us have lost our mothers. But is there anything that can ease the pain, even if only slightly?

“Mother’s Day can be a particularly difficult time,” says Andy Langford, clinical director at Cruse Bereavement Care (cruse.org.uk). “It’s seen by many as a day to celebrate and spend time with loved ones, but it can be a distressing reminder of a death, and can trigger emotions of grief and sadness.

“But there are a number of things you can do on Mother’s Day and the lead-up to it, that you might find helpful if you’re grieving, such as finding your own special way to mark your mum’s life. It’s important to do what feels right for you, as everyone grieves differently,” he adds.

“Unfortunately, due to the tragic loss of life during the pandemic, there are likely to be more people than usual who’ve experienced an unexpected bereavement and are facing a tough Mother’s Day this year,” agrees Bianca Neumann, head of bereavement at Sue Ryder (sueryder.org).

“Many people have told me how they avoid shops around special occasions like Mother’s Day, because they don’t want to see all the aisles filled with cards, chocolates and gifts. For those who’ve lost a parent, Mother’s Day might bring up difficult emotions.”

Here, Langford and Neumann suggest ways people who’ve lost their mum can make Mother’s Day a little easier…

1. Put yourself firstLangford recommends that before Mothering Sunday, people who’ve lost their mums should think about how they want to spend the day. “You might like to be on your own, or spend time speaking to friends and family over the phone or online. You might find you’re emotional on the day, so make plans that take this into account.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR