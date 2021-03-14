17 Of Trevor Noah’s Best Jokes On “The Daily Show”

1.
When he gave us a fun fact about history.
2.
When he talked about how long ago 1999 was.
3.
When he saw a movie idea right in front of him.
4.
When he got into Mitch McConnell’s mind.
5.
When he explained Melania Trump’s success.
6.
When he talked about then-recently-fired White House Special Counsel, Ty Cobb.
7.
When there was just no way for him to protest for Tomi Lahren.
8.
When he discussed the lack of pharmacies in many predominantly-Black neighborhoods.
9.
When he burned Ted Cruz.
10.
When he burned Ted Cruz again while discussing a Russian ship that got extremely close to colliding with an American one.
11.
When he perfectly addressed this Congressional hypocrisy.
12.
When he succinctly explained why the idea that we shouldn’t teach children about the history of slavery in this country is wrong.
13.
When he couldn’t believe Donald Trump’s disregard for his wife’s birthday.
14.
When he said the US was indeed being run like a business.
15.
When he talked about Trump firing Jeff Sessions.
16.
When he assessed Fox News’s reading of a very clear situation.
17.
And when he talked about an Olympics official saying women make meetings run long because women talk too much.
TV and Movies
