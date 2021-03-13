WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF filing joins hopefuls vying for approval By Cointelegraph

WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF filing joins hopefuls vying for approval
New York-based asset manager WisdomTree has filed for a exchange-traded fund, or ETF, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The firm submitted its filing on March 11. It states the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust would trade on Chicago Board Options Exchange’s BZX platform under the ticker BTCW. The trust would offer a regulated way for investors to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin, and allow speculators to execute trades through their brokers.
