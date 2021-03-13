Who is winning the battle of the DEXs? By Cointelegraph

The latest findings by Covalent in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter indicate that the top DEXs on Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche C-Chain, and Polygon (formerly Matic) began to rise in volume as Ethereum gas prices pushed higher.

Decentralized exchanges have continued to increase their market share, spurred on by high gas prices, a rapid release of decentralized token sales, and layer two networks incentivizing developers to make their protocols accessible to users on different networks.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.