Who is winning the battle of the DEXs? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Cointelegraph Consulting: Who is winning the battle of the DEXs?

Decentralized exchanges have continued to increase their market share, spurred on by high gas prices, a rapid release of decentralized token sales, and layer two networks incentivizing developers to make their protocols accessible to users on different networks.

The latest findings by Covalent in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter indicate that the top DEXs on Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche C-Chain, and Polygon (formerly Matic) began to rise in volume as Ethereum gas prices pushed higher.