Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Bares Baby Bump as She’s Pregnant With First Child

The 27-year-old runway beauty is over the moon to announce she is adding mother to her resume as she is expecting her first child with husband Johnny Dex Barbara.

Devon Windsor is pregnant.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model and her husband Johnny Dex Barbara are expecting their first child together, Devon announced on Instagram.

She shared two pictures of them together, including one of her holding her sonogram photos and wrote, “Mom & Dad. I’m pregnant !! Johnny and I are so excited to finally share the news with you guys! I have dreamt of being a mama my whole life. We are so grateful for this little angel in my belly, and are so excited for this new chapter in our lives!”

“Sending extra love and light to the mamas out there who are trying to conceive. I am hopeful your miracles are around the corner!”

She also shared a video of herself dancing and wrote, “Can’t believe I am PREGNANT! I am going to have way too much fun with these videos! #pregnancy #pregnancyannouncement (sic).”

The pregnancy news comes just months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

Johnny paid a sweet tribute to his gorgeous wife with a throwback picture from their wedding day. “Happy Anniversary to the woman of my dreams,” so he captioned the photo. “Life is nothing without you, everyday I realize more and more that I am the luckiest man to have a woman like you by my side. I’ll do everything I can to be a better person for you. You make everything around you better and I am forever grateful that I found you. I adore you.”