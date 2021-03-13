Victoria Justice Sets Record Straight About Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

Instagram

The 28-year-old actress admits to feeling frustrated over the beef rumors between her and the award-winning singer, who also starred alongside her on Nickelodeon’s hit series ‘Victorious’.

AceShowbiz –

Victoria Justice has finally addressed longtime rumors about her feuding with former “Victorious” co-star Ariana Grande. During her appearance in the Friday, March 12 episode of “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the 28-year-old shut down the rumors for once and all.

Calling the feud speculations “silly,” the “Zoey 101” alum shared, “All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it’s so silly.” She went on saying, “A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like, fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing.”

Victoria later added that the former “Victorious” castmates “are all super supportive” of each other. “It’s amazing,” she shared, before gushing over the “Side to Side” hitmaker, “I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now. And she’s been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good.”

The actress admitted to feeling frustrated over the beef rumors that have been circulating for years. “It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other,” she opened up. “But I think at the end of the day, it’s all about us, like, supporting each other and building each other up.”

“I feel like I also have a lot of people that support me, so, I’m thankful for that,” she continued. “But it’s all good honestly. You know, there’s always going to be haters, and that’s OK. It just is what it is. It comes with the territory.”

Victoria, who starred as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon’s show, also said that she “had a great time making the show. That was one of the greatest times of my life.” When asked about a “Victorious” reunion, she responded, “I don’t know. I’ve gotten together with the cast and we’ve all hung out and I love them all dearly and so much. I mean, I would be down to do a little something.”

She added, “I don’t know. To be honest, I really don’t know what is going on with all of that. But I love that cast a lot and had so much fun working with them back in the day and, you know, would love to hang out with them again for sure.”