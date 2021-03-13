UK policeman Wayne Couzens charged with murder appears in court

Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard , who went missing while walking home from a friend’s apartment in south London on the evening of March 3.

The case has sparked a national outcry, and the Metropolitan Police has expressed anger and shock that one of its own was arrested for the crime.

A police van arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, where serving police constable Wayne Couzens is to appear charged with murder and kidnapping related to the death of Sarah Everard. Picture date: Saturday March 13, 2021. PA Photo. Couzens, 48, was charged on Friday evening with kidnapping and killing the marketing executive, who went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3. See PA story COURTS Everard. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA (AP)

This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows serving police constable Wayne Couzens, center appearing in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, Saturday, March 13, 2021. A serving British police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of a woman in London has appeared in court for the first time. Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and killing 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who went missing while walking home from a friends apartment in south London on March 3. (Elizab (AP)

The force said Couzens joined its ranks in 2018, and most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding London embassies and Parliament.

Couzens, who wore a grey tracksuit, stood as the charges were read to him during Saturday’s brief hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear at London’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Everard’s body was found hidden in an area of woodland in Kent, southeast of London, on Wednesday.

Police are still searching for Ms Everard. (Metropolitan Police)

Police search teams work their way through Mount Pond on Clapham Common as the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard enters its fifth day, on March 09, 2021 in London, England. Sarah Everard, 33, from Brixton, London has been missing since leaving a friend’s home in Clapham on Wednesday, March 3. (Getty)

In the wake of her disappearance and killing, many women have taken to social media to share their own experiences of being threatened or attacked while walking outside.

Some had planned to organise a vigil in Everard’s memory on Saturday, but a High Court judge said such a gathering would be unlawful due to coronavirus restrictions.

A woman reacts as she lays flowers in tribute to Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common on March 13, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. (Getty)