U.S. Refiners’ Profits at Risk From Rising Biofuel Costs

(Bloomberg) — The profit for turning crude into gasoline is at the strongest in years, but the mighty margins that entice refiners to churn out product may end up burning them.

The gasoline crack spread, a rough measure of profit, surged above $24 a barrel on Friday to the highest seasonal level since 2015. There’s a lack of gasoline in the U.S. — fuel inventories are at the lowest since November — after freezing weather in Texas last month caused widespread refinery outages. Ultimately though, rising biofuel costs are threatening to sting some refiners wanting to ramp up and take advantage of juicy margins.

Refineries that haven’t made the shift to producing fuel that aligns with the country’s environmentally-conscious blending obligations have to purchase RINs, which are tradeable credits to track compliance with renewable fuel standards. As RINs prices climb, which they have been for much of the past six months, that obligation becomes significantly more expensive.

About 40% of the gain in margins in the past three weeks can be attributed to biofuels adding to gasoline value, which may hurt refiners, said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at Energy Aspects Ltd.