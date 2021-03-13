Tom Brady rookie card could sell for more than $2M at auction

The card, which is numbered 99 out of 100, is a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket and is autographed. It is graded 8.5 with an autograph grade of nine.

Although this Brady card will likely sell for more than $2 million, it doesn’t even come close to a Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic rookie card that sold for a record $4.6 million, making it the highest-selling basketball card in history.

Brady rookie cards are hard to come by. When football fans pulled a card of the 199th overall pick in 2000, they probably discarded it or attempted to sell it. Now that Brady has won seven Super Bowls, cards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback are more popular than ever.