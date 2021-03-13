Thunder acquire Svi Mykhailiuk from Pistons By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

© Reuters. NBA: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in exchange for third-year guard Hamidou Diallo.

The Thunder announced the trade shortly after their 119-97 loss to the New York Knicks.

Mykhailiuk, 23, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 36 appearances (five starts) this season.

He was taken 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft. In 2019, the Lakers traded him and a second-round draft pick to the Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock.

Mykhailiuk is expected to improve the perimeter shooting for the Thunder. At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, he’s a 36.9 percent career 3-point shooter.

Diallo, 22, has averaged career highs in points (11.9), rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.4) in 32 appearances (five starts) for the Thunder this season.

He was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, by Brooklyn in 2018. The Nets traded him to Charlotte, who then dealt him to Oklahoma City.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR