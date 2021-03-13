Thunder acquire Svi Mykhailiuk from Pistons By Reuters



The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in exchange for third-year guard Hamidou Diallo.

The Thunder announced the trade shortly after their 119-97 loss to the New York Knicks.

Mykhailiuk, 23, averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 36 appearances (five starts) this season.

He was taken 47th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 NBA Draft. In 2019, the Lakers traded him and a second-round draft pick to the Pistons in exchange for Reggie Bullock.

Mykhailiuk is expected to improve the perimeter shooting for the Thunder. At 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds, he’s a 36.9 percent career 3-point shooter.

Diallo, 22, has averaged career highs in points (11.9), rebounds (5.2) and assists (2.4) in 32 appearances (five starts) for the Thunder this season.

He was drafted in the second round, 45th overall, by Brooklyn in 2018. The Nets traded him to Charlotte, who then dealt him to Oklahoma City.

