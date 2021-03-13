Taiwan, a Covid-19 outlier, is selling something scarce: life without fear of the virus.

TAIPEI, Taiwan — As the coronavirus has upended lives and economies around the world, Taiwan has been an oasis.

Every day, droplets fly with abandon in packed restaurants. Office buildings hum, and schools resound with the laughter of maskless children.

This island of 24 million, which has seen just 10 Covid-19 deaths and fewer than 1,000 cases, has used its success to sell something scarce: living without fear of the virus. The relatively few who are allowed to enter have been coming in droves, and they’ve helped to fuel an economic boom.

These Covid migrants, who are largely overseas Taiwanese and dual nationals, have included businesspeople, students, retirees and well-known figures. About 270,000 more Taiwanese entered the island than left it in 2020, according to the immigration authorities.