Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Husband Diagnosed With Covid-19

Instagram

The heiress to Sweden’s throne and her spouse, Prince Daniel, are entering self-isolation after the royal couple tested positive for coronavirus following cold symptoms.

AceShowbiz –

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials announced the news on Facebook, revealing the pair are now in “quarantine after the Crown Princess exhibited cold symptoms. Today, the Crown Princess couple has been found infected by covid-19. (sic)”

The statement adds the couple are quarantining with their two young children, Princess Estelle, nine, and Prince Oscar, five.

It was previously reported Victoria’s brother, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia, had tested positive for the virus last November (20), with officials in the country refusing to enforce the wearing of masks in public rule to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, also contracted Covid-19 during early lockdown last year. His symptoms were described as mild and he recovered after entering quarantine.

In October 2020, Sophie, Countess of Wessex – the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II – was forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

A similar case happened to King Felipe and Queen Letizia. The Spanish royals were put into quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19. Several months later, their daughters Leonor, Princess of Asturias, and Infanta Sofia of Spain were quarantined as well after their classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, sad news came from King Felipe’s cousin in March. Princess Maria Teresa of Borbon-Parma died at the age of 86 after contracting Covid-19. She’s the first royal to pass away from coronavirus.