Soleil Moon Frye Praises Charlie Sheen as ‘Kind and Loving’ During Her First Consensual Sex With Him

The ‘Punky Brewster’ actress has nothing but good words for the former ‘Two and a Half Men’ actor as she reveals her first consensual sexual experience was with him.

Former child star Soleil Moon Frye had consensual sex for the first time with her teenage crush Charlie Sheen.

The “Punky Brewster” actress previously shared that she was sexually assaulted when she was 17.

Now 44, the mum-of-four tells the Los Angeles Times her first consensual sexual experience was with the “Two and a Half Men” actor, when she was 18 and he was 29 and she shares her diary entry from the day for the outlet.

“He (Charlie) was my first, who would have known?” she reads.

“It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever. I don’t truly know how to explain my feelings, he’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s someone who intrigues me and excites me.”

She recalls the star was “so kind and loving” at the time and the two have remained friends ever since.

Soleil, who is in the midst of a divorce from Jason Goldberg, her husband of 22 years, revisits her teenage journal musings and extensive video footage she filmed during her 1990s life in the Hollywood fast lane for new Hulu documentary, “Kid 90“.

Meanwhile, after more than three decades, “Punky Brewster” was brought back to TV this year along with the two original stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson. The revival streamed on Peacock in February.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was among the new additions to the cast members. The “She’s All That” actor initially rejected the offer but eventually came out of retirement after his friend Brian Austin Green convinced him to read the script first before making any decision.