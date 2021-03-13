Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent’s New Series ‘Black Family Mafia’

WENN

The ‘Doggystyle’ rapper has been added to the cast ensemble of the upcoming Starz drama series based on the true-life story of Detroit’s drug trade in the 1980s.

AceShowbiz –

Snoop Dogg has signed on for 50 Cent‘s new Starz drama “Black Family Mafia“.

The rapper and actor will have a recurring role as spiritual leader Pastor Swift on the series, which will also feature La La Anthony, Serayah, Tyshon Freeman, Stormy Meriweather, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

Anthony, who also appeared in 50 Cent’s hit show “Power“, will play the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer, according to Deadline.

“Black Family Mafia” is based on the true-life story of Detroit, Michigan’s drug trade in the 1980s.

50 will executive produce.

The rapper is also busy developing spinoffs to his hit series “Power”.

The first to come out was “Power Book II: Ghost” which saw the return of the original stars like Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson, and Naturi Naughton. It was picked up for a second season following a record-breaking premiere.

In addition, Starz ordered “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force” as the original show concluded in 2019 after six seasons.

In another news, Marc Anthony has signed on to executive produce the soundtrack to Sofia Vergara‘s upcoming animated comedy, “Koati“.

The singer will collaborate with Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello on 10 original songs, which will be recorded by well-known Latin stars.

Vergara, who will executive produce the film, will voice a coral snake named Zaina in the film while her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, will also feature.

The film, which follows the adventures of three unlikely heroes, a racoon-like coati, a monarch butterfly, and a glass frog, will be released later this year (21).