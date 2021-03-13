Sister Jean pushing to attend NCAA Tournament

Loyola Chicago was a surprise Final Four entrant three years ago, guided by team chaplain Sister Jean. For the first time since then, Loyola will return to March Madness, but it remains to be seen if Sister Jean will be joining them.

Now 101 years old, Sister Jean is still the team chaplain for the Ramblers and is eager to attend the NCAA Tournament after Loyola Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference. However, health and safety protocols put limits on how big the team’s traveling party can be. That has left Sister Jean lobbying school officials to let her attend, and her attendance would require the NCAA’s approval as well.

“They’re checking with NCAA to see which venue we’ll be in, how far it is from the hotel, what kind of security I need,” Sister Jean told Shannon Ryan of the Chicago Tribune. “Everything will be fine. I’ve been (attending games) for so many years, ever since we’ve been in the Valley. Even the last three years, I’ve been in a wheelchair and we’ve managed (being safe at games).”

Sister Jean herself has received the COVID-19 vaccine and would happily abide by the protocols if allowed to attend.

“I have not lost hope in going,” she added. “I want to go so badly.”

Fans will obviously want to see Sister Jean after she became an overnight celebrity three years ago. Even if it’s from a distance, hopefully she gets the clearance she needs.