Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood Race Talk Recap

He also bashed Meghan in a column for the DailyMail, insinuating again that he did not believe her:

First, Meghan claimed to have been left suicidal by the pressure of being a Princess and had her requests for help rejected by the cold, heartless Palace. We weren’t told who did the rejecting, or why she couldn’t seek her own therapy or treatment if that’s what she felt she needed. After all, her husband has spent years talking about mental health and has close connections with all the major mental health charities. Instead, we’re left to believe the Palace spurned a pregnant suicidal woman in her hour of desperate need.