Royal Experts Reveal That Meghan Markle Isn’t The First Royal Family Member Of Biracial Status

Meghan Markle has been all over the headlines over the last few years ever since it was first revealed that she and Prince Harry had begun a romantic relationship. However, the news reports have intensified following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now, a so-called royal expert, Lady Colin Campbell, who wrote a book in 2019 called People of Color and the Royals, explained to Page Six that the British aristocracy has actually had many royal family members with black or African genetics.

During a conversation with the New York Post, Campbell explained that one such royal with black heritage was Queen Charlotte, who is the central character of Netflix’s new series, Bridgerton. She explained how Charlotte was a descendant of Margarita de Castro Souza who was related to King Alfonso III in the 1200s.

Campbell went on to explain that Philippa of Hainault had Moorish ancestry, who are often referred to as Moroccan Burburs in the modern era. In case you missed it, during her conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan complained of being mistreated in the royal family because of her skin color.

However, Campbell isn’t buying Meghan’s story due to the royal family’s lineage. Campell defended the royal family against the allegations of racism, stating that there have been several members with African lineage. As most know by now, Meghan said she had been bullied for her biracial status.

Additionally, Markle said there was a royal family member who expressed concerns about the skin color of her first child, Archie, who was born in May 2019. According to Page Six, Campbell has criticized Meghan and Harry a number of times over the last few years.

Her book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, documented what she thinks is the whole truth about their departure from the family and their real reasons for leaving. Campbell claimed Markle’s sit-down with Oprah was all part of a “cynical ploy on behalf of a greedy woman.”

Campbell once described Meghan Markle as a very “destructive and divisive operator” who would do literally anything for money and notoriety.