Robert Pattinson Is Allegedly Difficult to Work With, Appears Intoxicated on Set

The ‘High Life’ actor is accused of continuously bringing troubles during production of the Matt Reeves-directed movie with his alleged behavior and hook-up with his co-star Zoe Kravitz.

It’s been no secret that the production of “The Batman” has faced a setback in the past due to Robert Pattinson‘s COVID-19 diagnosis. And while the actor has been back working on the Matt Reeves-directed pic, he is now reported to be bringing more troubles on the set.

The British stud is reportedly a pain to work with and often showing up drunk on the set. But as noted by YouTube personality and entertainment scooper Doomcock who reported Pattinson’s alleged behavior, this unverified story should be taken “with many grains of salt.”

According to Doomcock’s source, the Cedric Diggory of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is difficult to get to the set and when he actually is there, his usual appearance is intoxicated. His alleged drinking behavior reportedly caused a major rift between between all factions of the production as they are way behind schedule.

It’s said that Warner Bros. has added more pressure on Reeves “to get it done” and there was purportedly a Zoom meeting between the director and Warner Bros. executives that ended up in a shouting match. Not letting it out of control, WB is said to be sending over reps to help Reeves handle Pattinson and any other issues that may arise.





Moreover, the 34-year-old actor is reported to be having a fling with his co-star Zoe Kravitz. The source claims the two stars had a passionate rendezvous on the hood of the Batmobile and this allegedly has led to the Catwoman depicter being pregnant.

The hookup allegation was first brought forward by imageboard website 4chan, which said that the report came from a source on the set. The source claimed that he, along with Reeves and a few workers, caught Pattinson and Kravitz in the middle of their support tryst, and Reeves was so mad that he interrupted the act.

The filmmaker then allegedly told Pattinson in a rage, “You are the most entitled narcissistic actor I’ve ever worked with, you go back to work, we finish filming in March and then we are done. I don’t want to ever work with you after this film.”

The source additionally said that Pattinson and Kravitz’s passionate relationship has been going on since October 2020, two months before she filed for divorce from her husband Karl Gusman after 19 months of marriage.

Neither the actor’s camp nor Warner Bros. has addressed the rumors of his supposed behavior on set. The movie, meanwhile, is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters on March 4, 2022.