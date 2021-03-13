Ripple execs refute SEC investigation of personal finances as overreach By Cointelegraph

Ripple execs refute SEC investigation of personal finances as overreach
executives Bradley Garlinghouse and Christian Larsen have rejected demands by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to provide personal financial information as part of the ongoing investigation into a possible XRP sales securities violation.
On March 11, lawyers for the Ripple Labs co-founders requested a protective order regarding their personal information and called for the court to quash subpoenas issued to six of the defendants’ banks.
