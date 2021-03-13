Report: Tom Brady’s new deal is worth $41.1M in 2021

Tom Brady did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favor this week by signing a contract extension that saves the team $19 million against the 2021 salary cap. However, he’ll still make a boatload of money next season. On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided the details of Brady’s extension.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a new two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa. However, more than $41 million is due in 2021 and just $8.925 million is due in 2022.
It’s not surprising that Brady agreed to rework his deal. On Twitter, he confirmed the contract and wrote, “We’re keeping the band together,” indicating that he wants Tampa Bay to re-sign its key free agents in Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Shaquil Barrett and Leonard Fournette, among others, for another Super Bowl run.
It’s also hard to imagine this will be Brady’s final contract, so he’ll make plenty in the future. The 43-year-old said he would “definitely consider” playing beyond 45, and he’ll be that age by the end of his current deal.