Report: Tom Brady’s new deal is worth $41.1M in 2021

Tom Brady did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a favor this week by signing a contract extension that saves the team $19 million against the 2021 salary cap. However, he’ll still make a boatload of money next season. On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided the details of Brady’s extension.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion signed a new two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa. However, more than $41 million is due in 2021 and just $8.925 million is due in 2022.