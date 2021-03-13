Report: Joel Embiid out at least two weeks with bone bruise

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid avoided a serious knee injury on Friday night against the Washington Wizards. The MVP candidate landed awkwardly on his left leg after going up for a dunk in the third quarter, and it was feared he had torn something in his knee.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid’s MRI showed no structural damage to his knee. He has a bone bruise and will miss at least two weeks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Even though Embiid will be fine, the Sixers could drop out of first place in the Eastern Conference during his absence. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are knocking on the door, and Philadelphia could possibly fall to third place in Embiid’s absence.
Embiid will end up missing key games against the Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.