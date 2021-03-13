Report: Duke could play in NCAA Tournament if selected

The Duke men’s basketball team withdrew from the ACC Tournament on Thursday after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. However, the Blue Devils’ season might not be over just yet.

According to ESPN’s Rece Davis, Duke could play in the NCAA Tournament if selected as an at-large team or a COVID-replacement squad.

After the Blue Devils withdrew from the ACC Tournament, Duke athletic director Kevin White released a statement saying that the team’s 2020-21 season was over. If Duke does not compete, the school’s streak of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances will end.

To play in the NCAA Tournament, a team needs to show seven consecutive negative daily tests before arriving in Indianapolis. Saturday night is the deadline for teams to inform the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee if they cannot compete due to medical protocols.

Duke went 13-11 (9-9 in conference) during the 2020-21 campaign. Virginia, which won the ACC, also had to opt out of the tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test.