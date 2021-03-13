Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives second dose of Pfizer vaccine

Mr Morrison donned the same Australian flag-themed face mask he wore when he became one of the first people in Australia to receive the vaccine at the Castle Hill clinic on February 21.

Mr Morrison lauded the “smooth hands” of the nurse who gave him the shot after receiving his second dose.

It comes as the Morrison government faces mounting pressure over delays to the nation’s vaccination program.

So far, roughly 150,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered, well short of predictions.