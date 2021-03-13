Philly t-shirt company allocates $1M of its cash reserves to BTC / ETH By Cointelegraph

Philly t-shirt company allocates $1M of its cash reserves to BTC / ETH
RushOrderTees, a t-shirt printing and embroidering company, intends to buy $1 million worth of crypto with its cash reserves, according to a recent announcement.
“The company has so far purchased $300k in and other cryptocurrencies over the past month and will ramp to $1 million in crypto holdings by the end of April,” a March 12 public statement said. The move from RushOrderTees is another sign of adoption and a normalization of digital asset investing.
