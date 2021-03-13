Patriots re-sign Cam Newton to one-year deal

The 31-year-old said last month that he would love to return to New England. He also admitted that his battle with COVID-19 “set him back” for the entire 2020 season. If he stays healthy in 2021, he should get a full training camp, which he didn’t have in 2020, and a better opportunity to learn the Patriots’ system.

Newton struggled last season, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also ran for 592 yards and 12 TDs, but the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 campaign with a 7-9 record.

Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal reported earlier this month that New England’s “Plan A” at quarterback for the 2021 campaign is Jimmy Garoppolo. With Newton now in the team’s plans for next season, it’s unclear if they’re still eyeing Garoppolo or any other quarterbacks on the market.