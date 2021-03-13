Palestinians, Arab League, condemn Czech Jerusalem office By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8


JERUSALEM (Reuters) – The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic’s opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.

The Czech Republic opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

