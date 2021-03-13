Murray Walker, Beloved Voice of F1, Dies at 97

YouTube/McLaren

The British legendary Formula 1 commentator has passed away at the age of 97 and the motorsport world is quick to pay tribute to the late broadcasting icon.

AceShowbiz –

British broadcasting legend Murray Walker has died, aged 97.

The radio and TV presenter was the enthusiastic voice of motor sport in in Britain from the late 1940s, and he became a leading international Formula 1 commentator from the late 1970s until his retirement in 2001.

Announcing the sad news of Walker’s death in a statement on Saturday (13Mar21), a spokesman for the British Racing Drivers’ Club said, “It is with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate member Murray Walker OBE. A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile. Murray will be sadly missed, his mark and voice will live on in motorsport and our hearts forever.”

“We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. Sending our love and thoughts to Murray’s family and friends in this difficult time. RIP our friend.”

“Rest in Peace Murray Walker,” tweeted Martin Brundle, who commentated alongside Walker from 1997 until his retirement. “Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula 1 legend.”

Formula One also issued a statement, “We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away. His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

Murray Walker battled various health issues before his passing. He previously told the Mirror, “I am an old man, my legs aren’t what they used to be. You know four days of walking about at a Grand Prix is very hard work indeed.”