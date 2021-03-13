Microstrategy Buys BTC Again — 262 in Total for $15 Million By CoinQuora



Microstrategy Buys BTC Again — 262 in Total for $15 Million



The company spent $15 million in cash buying on an average price of $24,214

Microstrategy CEO mentions that they now hold a total of 91,326 bitcoins

Just a week ago, Microstrategy bought 205 more bitcoins, increasing their holdings to 91,064. Now, they’ve done it again.

With Microstrategy’s infamous bitcoin purchase back in 2020, the firm has consistently made headlines. This time, the company purchased more bitcoins again — 262 BTC for $15 million.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, tweeted that the firm now holds a total of 91,326 BTC. At the time of writing, the total value for their accumulated bitcoins is more than $5 billion. Saylor mentions that the average price for their bitcoin purchase is $24,214.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional ~262 bitcoins for ~$15.0 million in cash at an average price of ~$57,146 per #bitcoin. As of 3/12/2021, we #hodl ~91,326 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.211 billion at an average price of ~$24,214 per bitcoin. $MSTRhttps://t.co/QIQP30rv2q — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) March 12, 2021

As of the moment, MicroStrategy is the biggest independent publicly-traded business intelligence firm with a premier enterprise analytics platform. The firm has been consistently buying bitcoins since 2020.

Their CEO, Michael Saylor believes that 2021 will be a good year for bitcoin. The company firmly backed those words with actions as Microstrategy continues to be in the headlines for their massive bitcoin purchases.

