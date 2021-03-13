Microstrategy Buys BTC Again — 262 in Total for $15 Million By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Microstrategy Buys BTC Again — 262 in Total for $15 Million

  • Microstrategy (NASDAQ:) purchases an extra 262 bitcoins to increase its holdings
  • The company spent $15 million in cash buying on an average price of $24,214
  • Microstrategy CEO mentions that they now hold a total of 91,326 bitcoins

Just a week ago, Microstrategy bought 205 more bitcoins, increasing their holdings to 91,064. Now, they’ve done it again.

With Microstrategy’s infamous bitcoin purchase back in 2020, the firm has consistently made headlines. This time, the company purchased more bitcoins again — 262 BTC for $15 million.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, tweeted that the firm now holds a total of 91,326 BTC. At the time of writing, the total value for their accumulated bitcoins is more than $5 billion. Saylor mentions that the average price for their bitcoin purchase is $24,214.

As of the moment, MicroStrategy is the biggest independent publicly-traded business intelligence firm with a premier enterprise analytics platform. The firm has been consistently buying bitcoins since 2020.

Their CEO, Michael Saylor believes that 2021 will be a good year for bitcoin. The company firmly backed those words with actions as Microstrategy continues to be in the headlines for their massive bitcoin purchases.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR