March Madness bracket tracker: Updated list of automatic bids to 2021 NCAA Tournament

Conference tournaments are under way in college basketball in advance of March Madness.
A total of 31 automatic bids will be awarded for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2021 with the Ivy League on pause, the only conference that does not have a tournament. (Normally the field of 68 consists of 32 auto-qualifiers and 36 at-large bids).
A total of 11 bids have been decided, and 20 more will be given out on conference championship weekend. Saturday’s schedule includes 15 conference championship games:
Saturday, March 11
|CONFERENCE
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|America East
|UMass-Lowell vs. Hartford
|11 a.m.
|MEAC
|Norfolk State vs. Morgan State
|1 p.m.
|MAAC
|Iona vs. Fairfield
|4 p.m.
|Big 12
|Texas vs. Oklahoma State
|6 p.m.
|Mountain West
|San Diego State vs. Utah State
|6 p.m.
|SWAC
|Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M
|6 p.m.
|Big East
|Georgetown vs. Creighton
|6:30 p.m.
|MAC
|Ohio vs. Buffalo
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Sky
|Montana State vs. Eastern Washington
|8 p.m.
|ACC
|Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
|8:30 p.m.
|C-USA
|Western Kentucky vs. North Texas
|9 p.m.
|Southland
|Nicholls vs. Abilene Christian
|9:30 p.m.
|Pac-12
|Oregon State vs. Colorado
|10 p.m.
|WAC
|Grand Canyon vs. New Mexico State
|10 p.m.
|Big West
|UC-Santa Barbara vs. UC-Irvine
|11:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at the full conference tournament schedule (in alphabetical order). The list below will be updated as teams punch their tickets to March Madness. Sporting News will track all of the automatic bids to March Madness below as the bracket starts to fill out. The rest of the automatic bids will be decided on Selection Sunday, which is March 14.
MORE: March Madness COVID-19 replacement rules, explained
March Madness bracket automatic bids 2021
|CONFERENCE
|TOURNAMENT DATES
|America East
|March 6-13
|AAC
|March 11-14
|ACC
|March 9-13
|Atlantic 10
|March 3-14
|Atlantic Sun
|Liberty (23-5)
|Big East
|March 10-13
|Big Sky
|March 10-13
|Big South
|Winthrop (23-1)
|Big Ten
|March 10-14
|Big 12
|March 10-13
|Big West
|March 9-13
|Colonial
|Drexel (12-7)
|Conference USA
|March 9-13
|Horizon League
|Cleveland State (19-7)
|Ivy League
|No tournament
|MAAC
|March 9-13
|Mid-American
|March 11-13
|MEAC
|March 10-13
|Missouri Valley
|Loyola-Chicago (24-4)
|Mountain West
|March 10-13
|Northeast
|Mount St. Mary’s (12-10)
|Ohio Valley
|Morehead State (23-7)
|Pac-12
|March 10-13
|Patriot
|March 6-14
|SEC
|March 10-14
|Southern
|UNC-Greensboro (21-8)
|Southland
|March 10-13
|Summit
|Oral Roberts (16-10)
|Sun Belt
|Appalachian State (17-11)
|SWAC
|March 9, 12-13
|WAC
|March 10-13
|West Coast
|Gonzaga (26-0)
After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip March Madness off in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18. The real first round begins after that, on March 19-20. The second round follows from March 21-22.
Until the final bracket is released, follow SN’s expert predictions in our Field of 68 projections released every week leading into Selection Sunday.
NCAA Tournament bracket predictions
Here are Sporting News’ latest March Madness bracket predictions, according to Bill Bender as of March 10:
No. 1 seeds
- Gonzaga
- Baylor
- Michigan
- Illinois
Last four in
- Drake
- Utah State
- Colorado State
- Syracuse
First four out
- Ole Miss
- Xavier
- St. Louis
- Boise State