March Madness bracket tracker: Updated list of automatic bids to 2021 NCAA Tournament

By
Lisaa Witt
-
0
1

Conference tournaments are under way in college basketball in advance of March Madness.   

A total of 31 automatic bids will be awarded for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2021 with the Ivy League on pause, the only conference that does not have a tournament. (Normally the field of 68 consists of 32 auto-qualifiers and 36 at-large bids). 

A total of 11 bids have been decided, and 20 more will be given out on conference championship weekend. Saturday’s schedule includes 15 conference championship games: 

Saturday, March 11

CONFERENCEMATCHUPTIME
America EastUMass-Lowell vs. Hartford11 a.m.
MEACNorfolk State vs. Morgan State1 p.m.
MAACIona vs. Fairfield4 p.m.
Big 12Texas vs. Oklahoma State 6 p.m.
Mountain WestSan Diego State vs. Utah State6 p.m.
SWACTexas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M6 p.m.
Big EastGeorgetown vs. Creighton6:30 p.m.
MACOhio vs. Buffalo 7:30 p.m.
Big SkyMontana State vs. Eastern Washington8 p.m.
ACCGeorgia Tech vs. Florida State8:30 p.m.
C-USAWestern Kentucky vs. North Texas9 p.m.
SouthlandNicholls vs. Abilene Christian9:30 p.m.
Pac-12Oregon State vs. Colorado 10 p.m.
WACGrand Canyon vs. New Mexico State10 p.m.
Big WestUC-Santa Barbara vs. UC-Irvine11:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at the full conference tournament schedule (in alphabetical order). The list below will be updated as teams punch their tickets to March Madness. Sporting News will track all of the automatic bids to March Madness below as the bracket starts to fill out. The rest of the automatic bids will be decided on Selection Sunday, which is March 14.  

MORE: March Madness COVID-19 replacement rules, explained

March Madness bracket automatic bids 2021

CONFERENCETOURNAMENT DATES
America EastMarch 6-13
AACMarch 11-14
ACCMarch 9-13
Atlantic 10March 3-14
Atlantic SunLiberty (23-5)
Big EastMarch 10-13
Big SkyMarch 10-13
Big SouthWinthrop (23-1)
Big TenMarch 10-14
Big 12March 10-13
Big WestMarch 9-13
ColonialDrexel (12-7)
Conference USAMarch 9-13
Horizon LeagueCleveland State (19-7)
Ivy LeagueNo tournament
MAACMarch 9-13
Mid-AmericanMarch 11-13
MEACMarch 10-13
Missouri ValleyLoyola-Chicago (24-4)
Mountain WestMarch 10-13
NortheastMount St. Mary’s (12-10)
Ohio ValleyMorehead State (23-7)
Pac-12March 10-13
PatriotMarch 6-14
SECMarch 10-14
SouthernUNC-Greensboro (21-8)
SouthlandMarch 10-13
SummitOral Roberts (16-10)
Sun BeltAppalachian State (17-11)
SWACMarch 9, 12-13
WACMarch 10-13
West CoastGonzaga (26-0)

After Selection Sunday, the First Four games will tip March Madness off in Dayton, Ohio, on March 18. The real first round begins after that, on March 19-20. The second round follows from March 21-22.  

Until the final bracket is released, follow SN’s expert predictions in our Field of 68 projections released every week leading into Selection Sunday. 

NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Here are Sporting News’ latest March Madness bracket predictions, according to Bill Bender as of March 10:

No. 1 seeds

  • Gonzaga
  • Baylor
  • Michigan
  • Illinois

Last four in

  • Drake
  • Utah State
  • Colorado State
  • Syracuse

First four out

  • Ole Miss
  • Xavier
  • St. Louis
  • Boise State

Read the rest of our Field of 68 projections here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR